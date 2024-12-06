Smart Money Is Betting Big In HUM Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Humana (NYSE:HUM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Humana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $759,874, and 4 are calls, amounting to $349,145.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $300.0 for Humana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Humana's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Humana's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Humana Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $84.5 $78.2 $80.3 $200.00 $128.4K 31 17 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $84.2 $78.2 $80.3 $200.00 $120.4K 31 40 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $21.2 $20.0 $20.0 $275.00 $108.0K 47 391 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $20.2 $20.0 $20.2 $275.00 $90.9K 47 125 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $20.9 $19.9 $20.0 $275.00 $88.0K 47 183

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Humana, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 216,782, the price of HUM is down by -1.21%, reaching $279.64. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Humana with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

