Smart Money Is Betting Big In HIMS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,264,893 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,446,951.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $105.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hims & Hers Health options trades today is 1566.44 with a total volume of 24,483.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hims & Hers Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $3.2 $2.96 $2.96 $30.00 $723.5K 332 2.8K HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $18.25 $18.05 $18.11 $48.00 $362.2K 356 200 HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.3 $13.15 $13.3 $35.00 $220.7K 31 0 HIMS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $2.08 $2.07 $2.08 $30.00 $199.5K 1.1K 939 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $30.00 $163.1K 332 533

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 11,267,508, the HIMS's price is down by -7.11%, now at $29.65.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $21. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $22. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for HIMS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform Mar 2025 B of A Securities Reiterates Underperform Underperform Mar 2025 Citigroup Reiterates Sell Sell

