Smart Money Is Betting Big In HIMS Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) revealed 83 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 49% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 47 were puts, with a value of $4,713,116, and 36 were calls, valued at $3,336,186.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $72.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $72.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $4.95 $4.35 $4.55 $46.00 $910.0K 353 4.0K HIMS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $14.1 $13.8 $14.1 $61.00 $705.0K 3.0K 3.5K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $5.2 $5.15 $5.15 $47.50 $426.6K 39 409 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.4 $3.15 $3.15 $60.00 $422.8K 2.2K 2.5K HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.2 $50.00 $396.8K 6.2K 3.4K

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 35,327,577, with HIMS's price up by 6.73%, positioned at $52.6. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $49.67.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $21. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $60. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hims & Hers Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

