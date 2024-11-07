Smart Money Is Betting Big In HIMS Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HIMS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Hims & Hers Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $130,350, and 7 are calls, amounting to $304,590.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $35.0 for Hims & Hers Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hims & Hers Health stands at 1738.22, with a total volume reaching 1,550.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hims & Hers Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.0 $1.85 $1.95 $25.00 $58.5K 146 303 HIMS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $8.4 $8.2 $8.3 $20.00 $58.1K 3.5K 172 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.9 $5.7 $5.9 $24.00 $46.6K 124 81 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $24.00 $45.8K 124 160 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $11.5 $11.3 $11.38 $15.00 $45.5K 907 48

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Hims & Hers Health Trading volume stands at 4,521,358, with HIMS's price up by 0.17%, positioned at $23.46. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 109 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hims & Hers Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

