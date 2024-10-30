Smart Money Is Betting Big In HIMS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $3,193,117, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,904,584.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $30.0 for Hims & Hers Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hims & Hers Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hims & Hers Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.2 $3.9 $3.9 $22.00 $1.3M 3.5K 3.4K HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.5 $6.6 $20.00 $528.0K 2.3K 1.9K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $16.50 $479.4K 0 1.3K HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.5 $6.6 $20.00 $330.0K 2.3K 1.1K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $1.9 $1.85 $1.85 $20.00 $157.1K 230 850

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status With a volume of 20,230,080, the price of HIMS is down -13.78% at $19.18. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Hims & Hers Health

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $24.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hims & Hers Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

