Smart Money Is Betting Big In HIMS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $106,200, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $217,715.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $14.5 to $23.0 for Hims & Hers Health during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $14.5 to $23.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.7 $7.6 $7.65 $23.00 $76.5K 139 100 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $2.45 $2.1 $2.1 $14.50 $48.3K 230 230 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $20.00 $47.6K 1.4K 160 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.1 $6.37 $15.00 $31.7K 3.4K 227 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.0 $6.29 $15.00 $31.4K 3.4K 177

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 6,215,704, the price of HIMS is up by 4.49%, reaching $15.96. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Hims & Hers Health

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.0.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

