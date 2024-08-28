Smart Money Is Betting Big In HIMS Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 63% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $471,518, and 4 were calls, valued at $278,430.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $30.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hims & Hers Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hims & Hers Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.7 $2.6 $2.7 $15.00 $131.8K 2.7K 1.5K HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $15.3 $15.3 $15.3 $30.00 $102.5K 0 67 HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.65 $2.6 $2.65 $15.00 $79.5K 2.7K 994 HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.65 $2.6 $2.65 $15.00 $79.5K 2.7K 694 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.9 $7.7 $7.78 $8.00 $77.8K 598 190

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Hims & Hers Health Currently trading with a volume of 5,527,650, the HIMS's price is down by -1.72%, now at $14.59. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $21.666666666666668.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $24. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $23. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $18.

