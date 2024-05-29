Smart Money Is Betting Big In HIMS Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in HIMS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Hims & Hers Health. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $85,800, and 11 calls, totaling $1,407,495.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $24.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $24.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $20.00 $353.6K 15.1K 4.4K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $20.00 $254.4K 15.1K 3.5K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $20.00 $221.2K 15.1K 1.4K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.6 $2.5 $2.6 $18.00 $130.0K 9.7K 574 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.9 $4.92 $17.00 $98.8K 2.3K 400

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Hims & Hers Health With a trading volume of 7,512,830, the price of HIMS is down by -2.2%, reaching $18.68. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $18.25.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $24. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $13. In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $20. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

