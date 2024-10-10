Smart Money Is Betting Big In GXO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on GXO Logistics. Our analysis of options history for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $79,200, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,542,725.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $60.0 for GXO Logistics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GXO Logistics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GXO Logistics's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

GXO Logistics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GXO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.5 $5.9 $6.5 $50.00 $162.5K 3.2K 1.2K GXO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.9 $6.2 $6.2 $50.00 $155.0K 3.2K 681 GXO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $9.8 $7.3 $7.7 $50.00 $154.8K 3.2K 2.4K GXO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.2 $4.6 $5.2 $52.50 $130.0K 1.8K 861 GXO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.5 $5.9 $6.0 $50.00 $120.0K 3.2K 427

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a contract logistics company. Its revenue is diversified across numerous verticals and customers, including many multinational corporations. It provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services differentiated by its ability to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions at scale. Geographically, it generates revenue from the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, and other countries, and derives the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

In light of the recent options history for GXO Logistics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

GXO Logistics's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,528,536, with GXO's price up by 14.93%, positioned at $58.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 25 days. What Analysts Are Saying About GXO Logistics

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $66.5.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for GXO Logistics, targeting a price of $73.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

