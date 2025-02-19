Smart Money Is Betting Big In Goldman Sachs Gr Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $622,180 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $523,054.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $580.0 to $680.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $580.0 to $680.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.2 $4.9 $5.2 $667.50 $104.0K 324 223 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $18.75 $18.4 $18.6 $620.00 $79.9K 861 0 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $18.55 $18.35 $18.55 $620.00 $79.7K 861 43 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $21.2 $20.3 $20.57 $660.00 $72.1K 1.1K 0 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $42.45 $41.75 $41.75 $625.00 $70.9K 272 3

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 297,360, the price of GS is down by -0.87%, reaching $666.31. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Gr

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $680.0.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $640. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $720.

