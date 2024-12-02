Smart Money Is Betting Big In Goldman Sachs Gr Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 54% bullish and 18% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,250, and 21 calls, totaling $1,545,215.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $615.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Gr options trades today is 166.86 with a total volume of 231.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $615.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $312.45 $312.4 $312.45 $300.00 $499.9K 74 4 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $316.75 $309.6 $313.5 $300.00 $156.7K 74 25 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $313.0 $308.75 $313.0 $300.00 $125.2K 74 4 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/10/25 $109.45 $106.65 $107.97 $500.00 $107.9K 0 11 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $98.0 $94.95 $98.0 $515.00 $98.0K 12 0

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Current Position of Goldman Sachs Gr Currently trading with a volume of 381,965, the GS's price is down by -0.49%, now at $602.62. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $633.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $585. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $680. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $661. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $608.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.