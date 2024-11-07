Smart Money Is Betting Big In Goldman Sachs Gr Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $335,997, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,726,808.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $700.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Goldman Sachs Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Goldman Sachs Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $700.0, over the past month.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.1 $24.7 $24.8 $600.00 $744.0K 1.3K 359 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $113.5 $111.95 $112.3 $480.00 $112.3K 898 10 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $71.8 $70.4 $70.4 $560.00 $70.4K 518 10 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $17.85 $17.7 $17.7 $540.00 $65.4K 15 43 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $77.9 $77.5 $77.5 $520.00 $62.0K 602 8

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Goldman Sachs Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,846,089, the price of GS is down -2.1% at $583.49. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $574.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $520. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $588. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $614. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $575. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $575.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

