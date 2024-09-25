Smart Money Is Betting Big In Goldman Sachs Gr Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $137,540, and 9 are calls, amounting to $543,514.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $405.0 to $520.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Gr options trades today is 230.3 with a total volume of 301.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $405.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $36.0 $35.2 $36.0 $470.00 $158.2K 305 44 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $31.1 $30.5 $30.5 $470.00 $67.1K 305 66 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $37.95 $36.5 $37.95 $520.00 $56.9K 11 15 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $37.7 $37.2 $37.7 $520.00 $56.5K 11 30 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $94.4 $93.45 $93.45 $405.00 $46.7K 0 5

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Goldman Sachs Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 802,325, the GS's price is down by -1.29%, now at $491.61. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $472.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $472.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.