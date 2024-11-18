Smart Money Is Betting Big In GGAL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Grupo Financiero Galicia. Our analysis of options history for Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 77% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $88,572, and 6 were calls, valued at $224,092.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $65.0 for Grupo Financiero Galicia over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Grupo Financiero Galicia options trades today is 398.43 with a total volume of 912.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Grupo Financiero Galicia's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GGAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.3 $8.2 $9.22 $60.00 $54.1K 76 159 GGAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.0 $8.6 $8.8 $60.00 $43.7K 76 50 GGAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.75 $1.7 $1.75 $55.00 $36.9K 526 234 GGAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.8 $21.5 $24.25 $40.00 $36.3K 1.3K 15 GGAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.2 $8.1 $8.89 $60.00 $36.3K 76 97

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a financial service holding company. It provides general banking services, proprietary brand credit card services, personal loans, insurance, and other services. The company's operating business segments are Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Adjustments, and Other Businesses. It generates maximum revenue from Banks. Geographically its operate in Argentina, Uruguay, and the majority of its revenue comes from Argentina.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Grupo Financiero Galicia, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Grupo Financiero Galicia Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 814,505, with GGAL's price up by 5.28%, positioned at $59.26. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

