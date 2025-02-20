Smart Money Is Betting Big In GEV Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) we detected 32 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,067,508 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,791,801.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $670.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Vernova's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Vernova's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $125.0 to $670.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $28.9 $28.3 $28.3 $380.00 $735.6K 3.7K 118 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $222.0 $220.0 $220.0 $175.00 $220.0K 13 10 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $168.6 $167.1 $168.6 $220.00 $168.6K 107 40 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $168.3 $167.1 $168.3 $220.00 $168.3K 107 0 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $169.9 $166.0 $167.93 $220.00 $167.9K 107 10

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Where Is GE Vernova Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,817,504, the price of GEV is down -4.64% at $357.79. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days. Expert Opinions on GE Vernova

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $457.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $471. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $436. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $453. * An analyst from Johnson Rice has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $425.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE Vernova, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.