Smart Money Is Betting Big In GEV Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on GE Vernova. Our analysis of options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $497,751, and 15 were calls, valued at $664,103.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $670.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of GE Vernova stands at 392.0, with a total volume reaching 498.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in GE Vernova, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $670.0, throughout the last 30 days.

GE Vernova 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $11.0 $10.5 $11.1 $335.00 $111.0K 118 101 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $24.0 $21.9 $23.4 $350.00 $102.9K 63 44 GEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $61.5 $58.0 $59.85 $425.00 $89.7K 20 15 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $174.3 $172.3 $174.3 $200.00 $87.1K 115 5 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $19.4 $18.4 $19.4 $355.00 $77.6K 11 40

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of GE Vernova With a volume of 969,577, the price of GEV is down -2.03% at $354.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for GE Vernova

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $434.4.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $415. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $487. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $437. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $380. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $453.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

