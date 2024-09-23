Smart Money Is Betting Big In GEV Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for GE Vernova.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $242,923, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,527,409.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $280.0 for GE Vernova over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Vernova's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Vernova's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $280.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.9 $14.8 $14.9 $250.00 $296.5K 2.8K 269 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.1 $13.4 $13.9 $270.00 $166.8K 156 421 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $240.00 $136.8K 348 97 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $15.5 $15.2 $15.2 $250.00 $121.6K 2.8K 361 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $20.6 $19.7 $20.6 $240.00 $108.6K 2.5K 54

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of GE Vernova Currently trading with a volume of 827,782, the GEV's price is up by 2.82%, now at $252.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days. What The Experts Say On GE Vernova

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $254.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE Vernova, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

