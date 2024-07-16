Smart Money Is Betting Big In GEV Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 7% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $102,530 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,059,400.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $270.0 for GE Vernova over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Vernova's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Vernova's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $46.4 $44.8 $44.8 $150.00 $112.0K 330 75 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $46.1 $44.3 $44.7 $150.00 $111.7K 330 100 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $46.6 $44.3 $44.8 $150.00 $107.5K 330 23 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $46.1 $44.3 $44.7 $150.00 $107.2K 330 100 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $46.0 $44.3 $44.8 $150.00 $103.0K 330 0

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of GE Vernova With a trading volume of 1,474,697, the price of GEV is up by 2.74%, reaching $182.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $192.625.

An analyst from Daiwa Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $201. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $195. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $196. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $178.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Vernova with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

