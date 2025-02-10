Smart Money Is Betting Big In GEO Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GEO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for GEO Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 46% bullish and 26% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,200, and 14 calls, totaling $860,227.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $21.0 to $35.0 for GEO Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GEO Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GEO Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $21.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

GEO Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $29.00 $206.7K 5.4K 1.0K GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.6 $3.3 $3.6 $29.00 $122.4K 5.4K 1.5K GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.9 $9.8 $9.9 $22.00 $59.4K 7.7K 584 GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.2 $2.95 $3.2 $29.00 $58.5K 5.4K 212 GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $29.00 $56.0K 5.4K 1.2K

About GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc specializes in detention facilities and community reentry centers. It operates in four segments: U.S. Secure Services, which mainly encompasses U.S.-based secure services business; Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, which conducts its services in the United States, represents services provided to adults for monitoring services and evidence-based supervision and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; Reentry Services conducts its services in the United States represents services provided to adults for residential and non-residential treatment, educational and community-based programs, pre-release and half-way house programs; and International Services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding GEO Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of GEO Group Currently trading with a volume of 1,095,181, the GEO's price is up by 0.45%, now at $27.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days. What The Experts Say On GEO Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $55.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jones Trading keeps a Buy rating on GEO Group with a target price of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

