Smart Money Is Betting Big In FUTU Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Futu Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $360,890 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,496,187.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $108.0 to $145.0 for Futu Hldgs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Futu Hldgs options trades today is 465.1 with a total volume of 5,683.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Futu Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $108.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.7 $20.5 $20.5 $145.00 $205.0K 1.5K 142 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.3 $7.05 $7.3 $115.00 $145.2K 1.7K 543 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.0 $6.45 $6.95 $115.00 $123.7K 1.7K 336 FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $45.2 $44.45 $44.45 $145.00 $97.7K 0 2 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.2 $21.9 $21.9 $145.00 $91.9K 1.5K 42

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Futu Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Futu Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,545,645, the price of FUTU is up by 8.82%, reaching $117.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now. What The Experts Say On Futu Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $170.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Futu Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

