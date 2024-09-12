Smart Money Is Betting Big In FUTU Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Futu Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $109,760, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $2,761,148.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $80.0 for Futu Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.3 $13.25 $13.25 $60.00 $397.5K 12.7K 301 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.9 $12.2 $12.9 $60.00 $322.5K 12.7K 2.5K FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.9 $12.8 $12.9 $60.00 $297.9K 12.7K 2.3K FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.25 $12.6 $13.25 $60.00 $272.9K 12.7K 507 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.5 $12.2 $12.5 $60.00 $225.0K 12.7K 4.9K

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Futu Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Futu Hldgs Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,312,732, the FUTU's price is down by -4.65%, now at $56.84. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. What The Experts Say On Futu Hldgs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Futu Hldgs with a target price of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

