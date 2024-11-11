Smart Money Is Betting Big In FTNT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FTNT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Fortinet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $129,375, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $264,878.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $79.0 to $100.0 for Fortinet during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Fortinet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Fortinet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $79.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Fortinet Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTNT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.65 $8.65 $8.65 $90.00 $64.8K 0 150 FTNT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.9 $8.6 $8.6 $90.00 $64.5K 0 75 FTNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.75 $22.45 $22.45 $85.00 $62.8K 609 29 FTNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $13.25 $11.8 $13.1 $80.00 $39.3K 28 30 FTNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $17.75 $16.9 $17.36 $80.00 $34.5K 657 40

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 700,000 customers across the world.

Fortinet's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,237,637, the price of FTNT is up 3.32% at $95.1. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days. What The Experts Say On Fortinet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $82.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Fortinet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

