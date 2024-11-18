Smart Money Is Betting Big In FSLR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $149,230, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $299,265.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $230.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 1704.12 with a total volume of 671.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $19.75 $18.7 $19.1 $195.00 $95.4K 6 59 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.5 $17.35 $17.35 $195.00 $72.8K 620 43 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.25 $2.03 $2.25 $230.00 $56.2K 3.5K 260 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.7 $13.65 $13.65 $200.00 $54.6K 1.7K 67 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.55 $22.5 $22.5 $180.00 $45.0K 7.4K 20

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Present Market Standing of First Solar Trading volume stands at 610,149, with FSLR's price up by 1.29%, positioned at $192.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 99 days. Expert Opinions on First Solar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $276.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $269. * In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $240. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $335. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $280.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Solar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.