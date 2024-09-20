Smart Money Is Betting Big In FSLR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on First Solar. Our analysis of options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $1,215,907, and 5 were calls, valued at $167,234.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $270.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $23.3 $22.8 $22.8 $230.00 $228.0K 227 556 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $23.2 $22.45 $22.45 $230.00 $224.5K 227 101 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $22.65 $21.4 $22.6 $230.00 $212.4K 227 207 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $23.0 $22.8 $22.8 $230.00 $200.6K 227 268 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $22.75 $22.6 $22.6 $230.00 $113.0K 227 216

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding First Solar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of First Solar Currently trading with a volume of 943,307, the FSLR's price is down by -1.93%, now at $235.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 39 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

