Smart Money Is Betting Big In FRPT Options

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 16 options trades for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) summing a total amount of $2,126,192.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 95,717.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $140.0 for Freshpet over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Freshpet's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Freshpet's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Freshpet Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FRPT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $56.7 $56.0 $56.0 $50.00 $1.0M 707 580 FRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $56.0 $54.7 $56.0 $50.00 $498.4K 707 89 FRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $56.0 $53.6 $56.0 $50.00 $408.8K 707 202 FRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $56.3 $54.0 $56.0 $50.00 $341.6K 707 387 FRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $56.4 $54.0 $56.0 $50.00 $173.6K 707 234

About Freshpet

Freshpet produces and sells premium fresh pet food through its company-owned refrigerators placed in grocery, mass and club, pet specialty, and natural stores. The former two store types accounted for 89% of 2023 sales, with grocery stores representing the primary driver of footprint growth. Freshpet primarily targets dogs (92% of sales), with cats and treats comprising the rest of its sales. Geographically, the company's home US market, where all its food is produced, accounts for about 96% of sales, with exports to Canada, the United Kingdom, and other European countries accounting for the remaining balance.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Freshpet, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Freshpet Trading volume stands at 333,243, with FRPT's price down by -4.48%, positioned at $102.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Freshpet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $147.4.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Freshpet, maintaining a target price of $140. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Freshpet with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Freshpet, maintaining a target price of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Freshpet with a target price of $142.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

