Smart Money Is Betting Big In FND Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FND often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Floor & Decor Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $49,920, and 8 calls, totaling $1,245,610.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $80.0 for Floor & Decor Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Floor & Decor Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Floor & Decor Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Floor & Decor Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.3 $18.7 $18.7 $70.00 $299.2K 250 160 FND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.0 $21.0 $21.0 $70.00 $231.0K 250 270 FND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $21.1 $20.9 $20.9 $70.00 $213.1K 250 602 FND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.6 $21.0 $21.0 $70.00 $210.0K 250 370 FND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.9 $21.0 $21.0 $70.00 $132.3K 250 665

About Floor & Decor Hldgs

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

In light of the recent options history for Floor & Decor Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Floor & Decor Hldgs

With a volume of 3,071,983, the price of FND is down -13.05% at $71.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on Floor & Decor Hldgs

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Floor & Decor Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Floor & Decor Hldgs, targeting a price of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Floor & Decor Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for FND

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy

