Smart Money Is Betting Big In FDX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for FedEx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $319,335, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $302,012.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $240.0 for FedEx over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in FedEx's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to FedEx's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

FedEx Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $7.2 $6.8 $7.1 $220.00 $177.5K 39 260 FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $125.15 $121.7 $123.27 $105.00 $61.6K 0 5 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.95 $11.85 $11.95 $240.00 $58.5K 1.5K 91 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.25 $11.8 $11.8 $240.00 $47.2K 1.5K 40 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $23.2 $22.8 $23.02 $230.00 $46.0K 278 23

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Current Position of FedEx

Trading volume stands at 507,597, with FDX's price down by -0.04%, positioned at $225.96.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for FedEx

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $296.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Market Perform rating on FedEx with a target price of $249. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $311. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest FedEx options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for FDX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Bernstein Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

