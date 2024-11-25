Smart Money Is Betting Big In FDX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on FedEx. Our analysis of options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $386,945, and 6 were calls, valued at $357,615.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $230.0 to $450.0 for FedEx during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FedEx's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FedEx's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $1.3 $1.15 $1.15 $290.00 $115.1K 895 1.0K FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $59.0 $58.05 $59.0 $250.00 $88.5K 739 25 FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $149.0 $144.0 $146.35 $450.00 $73.1K 0 5 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $146.0 $144.0 $146.0 $450.00 $73.0K 0 10 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $47.0 $46.0 $47.0 $270.00 $65.8K 1.3K 15

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with FedEx, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of FedEx Trading volume stands at 510,527, with FDX's price up by 2.58%, positioned at $307.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 24 days. What Analysts Are Saying About FedEx

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $348.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on FedEx with a target price of $331. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $365.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for FedEx with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.