Smart Money Is Betting Big In FCX Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $428,542 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $285,882.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $60.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Freeport-McMoRan's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Freeport-McMoRan's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.75 $16.65 $16.75 $60.00 $144.0K 3.6K 89 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.65 $16.55 $16.65 $60.00 $126.5K 3.6K 90 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.95 $5.8 $5.95 $42.00 $88.0K 1.9K 175 FCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $13.0 $13.0 $13.0 $40.00 $52.0K 111 40 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.2 $9.4 $42.00 $48.8K 271 73

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It has organized its mining operations into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. Its reportable segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,373,893, with FCX's price up by 1.77%, positioned at $44.21. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 59 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Freeport-McMoRan

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $55.75.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $60. An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, maintaining a target price of $58. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan with a target price of $52. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Freeport-McMoRan, targeting a price of $53.

