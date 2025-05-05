Smart Money Is Betting Big In Fabrinet Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Fabrinet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $117,500, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,615,834.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $195.0 to $220.0 for Fabrinet over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Fabrinet options trades today is 44.67 with a total volume of 15,379.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Fabrinet's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Fabrinet Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.9 $12.7 $13.9 $220.00 $158.4K 117 889 FN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $16.4 $14.4 $14.4 $220.00 $128.1K 117 338 FN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $14.0 $13.9 $13.9 $220.00 $112.5K 117 1.0K FN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $14.7 $14.1 $14.7 $220.00 $101.4K 117 121 FN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $15.8 $13.8 $14.1 $220.00 $100.1K 117 503

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Fabrinet, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Fabrinet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 433,518, the price of FN is up 1.87% at $222.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Fabrinet

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $225.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Fabrinet, maintaining a target price of $220. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Fabrinet, maintaining a target price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Fabrinet options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for FN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 B. Riley Securities Upgrades Sell Neutral

