Smart Money Is Betting Big In EQT Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on EQT. Our analysis of options history for EQT (NYSE:EQT) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $139,334, and 7 were calls, valued at $434,510.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $50.0 for EQT during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EQT's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EQT's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

EQT Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $0.85 $0.68 $0.75 $50.00 $112.5K 2.5K 517 EQT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.26 $0.25 $0.26 $43.00 $107.6K 1.4K 4.0K EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $46.00 $106.9K 1.5K 232 EQT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.3 $8.0 $8.19 $43.00 $73.7K 132 11 EQT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.51 $2.39 $2.51 $47.00 $50.1K 1.6K 220

About EQT

EQT Corp is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in the Appalachian Basin. At year-end 2023, EQT's proven reserves totaled 27.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 5.79 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 94% of production.

Where Is EQT Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,088,543, with EQT's price up by 1.07%, positioned at $46.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. What Analysts Are Saying About EQT

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $42.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

