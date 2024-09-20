Smart Money Is Betting Big In ENPH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 0% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $128,690, and 5 are calls, amounting to $284,506.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $130.0 for Enphase Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $15.8 $15.45 $15.58 $100.00 $155.8K 617 102 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $16.25 $14.45 $15.6 $130.00 $53.0K 161 53 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.7 $22.85 $24.7 $110.00 $49.4K 806 20 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $4.45 $4.2 $4.2 $119.00 $42.0K 19 101 ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $32.75 $32.1 $32.4 $105.00 $32.4K 22 10

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Enphase Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Enphase Energy Currently trading with a volume of 1,364,070, the ENPH's price is down by -2.34%, now at $114.61. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

