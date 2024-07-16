Smart Money Is Betting Big In ENPH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 16% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $264,583, and 16 are calls, amounting to $710,559.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $170.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.35 $19.55 $19.55 $95.00 $172.0K 143 2 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $10.05 $9.8 $9.95 $115.00 $92.5K 2.1K 69 ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $67.95 $65.7 $66.83 $55.00 $66.8K 36 0 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $61.9 $60.85 $60.85 $65.00 $60.8K 716 30 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $61.05 $60.75 $60.75 $65.00 $60.7K 716 70

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Enphase Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,025,997, the ENPH's price is up by 1.68%, now at $114.96. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.564.

An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $147. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $124. In a cautious move, an analyst from GLJ Research downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $45. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $130. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

