Smart Money Is Betting Big In ELF Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ELF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for e.l.f. Beauty. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $208,164, and 18 are calls, amounting to $1,043,302.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $180.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in e.l.f. Beauty's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to e.l.f. Beauty's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $54.5 $54.4 $54.4 $65.00 $272.0K 70 50 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.2 $3.9 $3.9 $109.00 $117.7K 473 321 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.0 $6.6 $6.65 $150.00 $114.9K 301 174 ELF PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $9.6 $9.0 $9.23 $108.00 $92.3K 10 112 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.3 $13.7 $14.16 $115.00 $70.7K 739 53

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of e.l.f. Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is e.l.f. Beauty Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,782,906, the price of ELF is down -4.67% at $110.04. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $182.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for e.l.f. Beauty with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

