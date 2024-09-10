Smart Money Is Betting Big In DVN Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DVN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Devon Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $319,770, and 4 are calls, amounting to $254,420.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $57.5 for Devon Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Devon Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Devon Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.54 $1.31 $1.4 $35.00 $92.3K 10 0 DVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $1.2 $1.17 $1.2 $39.00 $91.0K 27 1.0K DVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.55 $1.5 $1.54 $40.00 $78.0K 5.5K 590 DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.9 $3.75 $3.8 $40.00 $77.5K 109 751 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.57 $1.49 $1.57 $55.00 $62.8K 1.5K 403

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2023, Devon reported net proved reserves of 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 658,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Devon Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Devon Energy With a trading volume of 2,905,712, the price of DVN is down by -2.51%, reaching $40.36. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Devon Energy

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $57. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Devon Energy, targeting a price of $63. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Devon Energy with a target price of $57. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Devon Energy, targeting a price of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Devon Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.