Smart Money Is Betting Big In Dollar Gen Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Dollar Gen. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $201,510, and 2 are calls, amounting to $69,050.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $85.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dollar Gen's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dollar Gen's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.8 $75.00 $43.5K 648 167 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.55 $70.00 $36.0K 1.7K 66 DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.7 $17.3 $17.7 $85.00 $35.4K 1.4K 24 DG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.75 $60.00 $35.2K 749 341 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.55 $70.00 $34.9K 1.7K 132

About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dollar Gen, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Dollar Gen Trading volume stands at 1,482,950, with DG's price up by 2.54%, positioned at $75.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dollar Gen

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $86.67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

