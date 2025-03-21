Smart Money Is Betting Big In DKNG Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for DraftKings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $228,991, and 3 are calls, amounting to $135,444.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $47.0 for DraftKings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.15 $12.85 $12.9 $27.00 $63.2K 58 0 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.4 $11.3 $11.3 $47.00 $56.5K 465 52 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $1.26 $1.25 $1.25 $37.50 $52.2K 1.1K 418 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $1.47 $1.25 $1.25 $37.50 $49.3K 1.1K 480 DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.92 $2.86 $2.92 $39.00 $37.0K 1.4K 2.1K

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in about 25 states and iGaming in five states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DraftKings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,447,973, the price of DKNG is down by -0.16%, reaching $38.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About DraftKings

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $54.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on DraftKings with a target price of $51. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on DraftKings, maintaining a target price of $53.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DraftKings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.