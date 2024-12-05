Smart Money Is Betting Big In DJT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trump Media & Technology.

Looking at options history for Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $234,431 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $984,635.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $115.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trump Media & Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trump Media & Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.6 $5.15 $5.5 $30.00 $188.6K 4.7K 2.3K DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.55 $8.4 $8.55 $30.00 $98.3K 2.8K 329 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.3 $10.9 $11.3 $35.00 $88.1K 2.2K 284 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $3.95 $3.8 $3.95 $31.00 $79.0K 7.1K 418 DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.05 $3.6 $3.6 $115.00 $65.8K 11.8K 194

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trump Media & Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Trump Media & Technology's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 9,364,367, with DJT's price down by -1.02%, positioned at $34.9. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

