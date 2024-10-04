Smart Money Is Betting Big In DJT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DJT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Trump Media & Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $358,218, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $307,388.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $60.0 for Trump Media & Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trump Media & Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trump Media & Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.85 $5.6 $5.65 $14.00 $113.0K 291 203 DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.5 $10.7 $10.7 $13.00 $107.0K 418 100 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $31.4 $30.95 $31.3 $47.50 $90.7K 255 29 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.2 $6.1 $6.2 $13.00 $62.0K 802 100 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.35 $4.35 $60.00 $52.2K 399 190

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

In light of the recent options history for Trump Media & Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Trump Media & Technology Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 8,681,547, the price of DJT is up by 1.12%, reaching $16.35. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

