Smart Money Is Betting Big In DJT Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in DJT usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Trump Media & Technology. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 75% being bullish and 0% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $471,060, and there was a single call, worth $27,600.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $37.5 for Trump Media & Technology, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trump Media & Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trump Media & Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $37.5 in the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.65 $4.5 $4.5 $12.00 $225.0K 1.5K 8 DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.2 $4.15 $4.15 $11.00 $62.5K 170 151 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.95 $8.75 $8.8 $20.00 $44.0K 14.5K 3 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.2 $2.18 $2.18 $8.00 $43.6K 596 205 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $8.00 $41.9K 596 10

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

In light of the recent options history for Trump Media & Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Trump Media & Technology Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,465,400, the price of DJT is down by -1.89%, reaching $11.92. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 40 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

