Smart Money Is Betting Big In DIS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

And retail traders should know.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $452,004, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,137,498.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $155.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.2 $8.3 $105.00 $136.9K 2.1K 167 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.95 $8.8 $8.95 $105.00 $119.9K 2.1K 304 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.18 $1.11 $1.11 $155.00 $88.0K 1.0K 800 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.45 $7.3 $7.4 $90.00 $73.2K 6.2K 139 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.6 $21.0 $21.6 $80.00 $60.4K 910 30

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,617,371, with DIS's price up by 1.07%, positioned at $93.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

