Smart Money Is Betting Big In DHR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Danaher.

Looking at options history for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $108,275 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $242,410.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $210.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Danaher options trades today is 314.57 with a total volume of 375.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Danaher's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.9 $23.0 $23.2 $195.00 $67.2K 71 44 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.0 $3.5 $3.4 $175.00 $61.8K 434 200 DHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $33.0 $30.1 $31.7 $180.00 $47.5K 12 0 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.0 $28.7 $29.0 $210.00 $46.3K 1.2K 16 DHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $27.6 $24.5 $25.8 $190.00 $38.7K 25 15

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,343,628, the DHR's price is up by 1.67%, now at $191.89.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Danaher

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $205.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Barclays upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $205.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Danaher options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DHR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Mar 2025 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2025 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

