Smart Money Is Betting Big In DHR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher.

Looking at options history for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 14% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $175,791 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $314,530.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $270.0 for Danaher during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Danaher's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Danaher's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Danaher 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.5 $3.1 $3.1 $260.00 $93.0K 2.4K 300 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.9 $13.4 $13.75 $270.00 $44.3K 416 32 DHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $132.8 $130.1 $131.3 $135.00 $39.3K 82 42 DHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $132.6 $130.0 $131.2 $135.00 $39.3K 82 39 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.3 $3.0 $3.0 $250.00 $38.4K 1.7K 130

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Danaher, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Danaher's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 322,325, the price of DHR is down by -0.57%, reaching $262.98. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Danaher

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $280.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $280.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Danaher options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

