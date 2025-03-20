Smart Money Is Betting Big In DELL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $270,069 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,134,520.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $155.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 1667.72 with a total volume of 2,538.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $45.0 $43.4 $43.4 $65.00 $182.3K 83 42 DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $38.45 $37.95 $37.95 $75.00 $159.1K 98 33 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.1 $34.6 $35.1 $80.00 $147.6K 85 42 DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $35.8 $34.55 $34.55 $80.00 $145.0K 128 42 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.1 $13.3 $13.5 $110.00 $126.9K 1.2K 104

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies With a volume of 2,189,036, the price of DELL is up 1.25% at $99.95. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $141.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $145. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $116. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $150. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dell Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.