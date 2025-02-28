Smart Money Is Betting Big In DELL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DELL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Dell Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $673,521, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $407,433.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $114.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 1571.75 with a total volume of 7,688.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $114.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $14.5 $13.15 $14.5 $90.00 $290.0K 562 200 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $4.1 $3.75 $3.75 $105.00 $206.1K 3.8K 2.6K DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $4.55 $3.8 $3.85 $105.00 $158.6K 3.8K 1.6K DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $1.73 $1.7 $1.73 $100.00 $87.0K 5.4K 340 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $31.4 $30.0 $30.0 $70.00 $60.0K 2 0

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,504,474, the price of DELL is down -7.39% at $99.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $143.25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dell Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

