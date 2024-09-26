Smart Money Is Betting Big In Deere Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Deere. Our analysis of options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $753,185, and 2 were calls, valued at $67,255.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $320.0 to $450.0 for Deere over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale trades within a strike price range from $320.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $22.35 $22.0 $22.0 $320.00 $547.8K 252 250 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $23.4 $22.85 $23.07 $420.00 $48.4K 143 87 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $23.25 $22.75 $23.11 $420.00 $34.7K 143 16 DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $72.15 $66.4 $69.26 $340.00 $34.6K 5 5 DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $22.4 $20.85 $21.75 $450.00 $32.6K 525 15

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

In light of the recent options history for Deere, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Deere's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 582,489, with DE's price up by 1.26%, positioned at $412.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 55 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Deere options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

