Smart Money Is Betting Big In Deere Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Deere. Our analysis of options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $790,985, and 3 were calls, valued at $161,944.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $420.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Deere stands at 241.6, with a total volume reaching 903.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Deere, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $420.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Deere 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $19.85 $16.6 $18.2 $300.00 $364.0K 265 200 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.45 $11.95 $11.95 $300.00 $212.7K 308 250 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.45 $4.5 $6.45 $300.00 $93.5K 308 150 DE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $48.35 $43.75 $43.75 $420.00 $87.9K 13 0 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.4 $11.95 $11.95 $300.00 $83.6K 308 71

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Deere, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Deere's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 374,320, the DE's price is up by 1.38%, now at $392.33. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Deere

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $410.2.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Deere, maintaining a target price of $378. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Deere with a target price of $410. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Deere, maintaining a target price of $395. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $443. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $425.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Deere with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

