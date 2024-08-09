Smart Money Is Betting Big In DDOG Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DDOG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Datadog. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 64% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $1,127,658, and 9 are calls, amounting to $705,223.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $135.0 for Datadog during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.22 $0.86 $1.05 $95.00 $525.0K 1.1K 0 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.65 $4.5 $4.65 $95.00 $206.4K 97 844 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.65 $4.5 $4.65 $95.00 $186.0K 97 400 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.0 $5.55 $6.0 $135.00 $165.6K 4.0K 510 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.2 $11.15 $11.15 $115.00 $159.4K 451 225

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Datadog's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,399,931, the price of DDOG is down -1.6% at $112.24. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Datadog

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $145.0.

An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $155. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $140. An analyst from Mizuho upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $155. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Datadog with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

