Smart Money Is Betting Big In DASH Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $359,812, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $448,595.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $202.5 for DoorDash over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of DoorDash stands at 425.21, with a total volume reaching 1,614.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in DoorDash, situated within the strike price corridor from $140.0 to $202.5, throughout the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $17.0 $14.0 $15.73 $202.50 $167.1K 354 150 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.7 $3.25 $3.55 $190.00 $88.7K 1.5K 305 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $7.65 $6.05 $6.6 $180.00 $72.6K 37 110 DASH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.0 $7.22 $195.00 $54.0K 2.1K 78 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $4.9 $4.4 $4.45 $190.00 $44.5K 30 200

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DoorDash, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,203,709, with DASH's price down by -3.9%, positioned at $182.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $207.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on DoorDash with a target price of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on DoorDash with a target price of $210. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $230. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $196. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DoorDash options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DASH

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DASH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.