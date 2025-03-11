Smart Money Is Betting Big In DAL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Delta Air Lines. Our analysis of options history for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $1,478,346, and 4 were calls, valued at $165,911.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $60.0 for Delta Air Lines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Delta Air Lines options trades today is 3319.36 with a total volume of 8,237.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Delta Air Lines's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.62 $1.45 $1.5 $47.00 $375.0K 4.2K 2.5K DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $49.00 $320.0K 9.7K 2.0K DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $4.8 $4.75 $4.8 $51.00 $230.4K 2.0K 572 DAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $7.6 $7.5 $7.55 $52.50 $154.0K 2.2K 266 DAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $1.13 $1.07 $1.07 $46.00 $99.9K 37 1.6K

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Delta Air Lines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Delta Air Lines With a volume of 9,317,455, the price of DAL is down -6.56% at $47.03. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Delta Air Lines

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $78.5.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, maintaining a target price of $77. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

